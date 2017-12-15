Ambassador Yousef bin Hassan Al-Saai: There is growing mutual relationship between Azerbaijan and Qatar

Baku, December 15, AZERTAC

There is a growing mutual relationship between Qatar and Azerbaijan on all levels, said Ambassador of Yousef bin Hassan Al-Saai at the reception marking Qatar`s national holiday in Baku.

Ambassador of Qatar to Azerbaijan Yousef bin Hassan Al-Saai highlighted developing bonds between the two countries: "These relations have also been significantly enhanced this year, and the first meeting of the Joint Economic, Commercial and Technical commission was held between the Government of Qatar and the Government of the Republic of Azerbaijan."

The Ambassador mentioned visit of President Ilham Aliyev to Doha on February 27, 2017, saying "this visit was a personal impetus for the sincere aspiration to open up new perspectives in the fields of investment and trade, based on strong solidarity in the development of relations between the two friendly countries."

"The countries signed number of agreements and memorandums of understanding and have taken important steps to enhance bilateral ties in economic, technical, trade, agriculture and tourism sectors."

Azerbaijani Minister of Emergencies Kamaladdin Heydarov congratulated the people of Qatar on behalf of the Azerbaijani people.

Heydarov said the reciprocal visits of state officials of both countries gave impetus to expansion of the friendly ties between the two countries and both states support each other also on the international arena.

The event was attended by Azerbaijani state and government officials, MPs, ambassadors, as well as public figures.