Ambassador: economic ties between Jordan and Azerbaijan to be revived

Baku, December 15, AZERTAC

“Trade and investment cooperation between Jordan and Azerbaijan will be revived,” said Jordan`s ambassador Nassar Ibrahim Mohammed al-Nabashneh.

The ambassador said that the relations between Jordan and Azerbaijan are developing in the right track. "Despite all the challenges, the relations between Jordan and Azerbaijan, including economic relations, are developing in the right track, and in the near future we will witness a revival in trade and investment between the two countries," the ambassador said.

He hailed projects implemented by Azerbaijan, in particular, creation of the Free Economic Zone in Alat, as well as the Baku International Sea Trade Port. The diplomat said that this will turn Baku into an important trade and logistics hub of Eurasia.

The ambassador said that tourism is one of the main promising areas of cooperation that can ensure the development of trade relations between the two countries. "Tourist attractions in both countries open wide opportunities for cooperation between the tourist companies of our countries," said Mohammed al-Nabashneh.

"The development of tourism between the two countries is based not only on cooperation agreements and visa procedures, but also encouragement of information cooperation between the private sector of both countries, development and promotion of programs for the development of tourism. This, first of all, will inspire guests to travel by charter flights, and then by direct flights between Amman and Baku," the ambassador added.