    American crocodile - a prehistoric-looking creature, listed as an endangered species

    26.05.2022 [18:49]

    Baku, May 26, AZERTAC

    The American crocodile, also called the Central American alligator, inhabits a wide range of aquatic habitats from southern Florida and Mexico south through the Caribbean islands and Central America to northern South America.

    It is no stranger to saline environments, having been observed in estuaries filled with brackish water.

    Adult males grow to approximately 16.5 feet (about 5 meters) in length.

    According to Encyclopedia Britannica, the crocodiles prefer smaller vertebrates as prey, however, reports of attacks on people are not uncommon.

    CrocBITE, the crocodile attack online database, notes that 90 people were attacked between 2008 and 2013, which resulted in approximately 20 deaths.

