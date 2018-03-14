Anadolu Agency, TRT channel heads visit AZERTAC

Senol Kazanci: We are proud that Azerbaijan, through AZERTAC, holds presidency of two leading international media organizations

Baku, March 14, AZERTAC

“We feel a sense of pride as Azerbaijan, through AZERTAC, is chairing two leading international media organizations,” said Anadolu Agency Director General Senol Kazanci as he and Director General of the Turkish TRT channel Ibrahim Eren had a meeting with AZERTAC Director General Aslan Aslanov.

He reaffirmed Anadolu Agency`s support for AZERTAC’s initiatives.

Kazanci hailed relations between Turkey and Azerbaijan as exemplary, saying the two brotherly countries have always stood by each other.

TRT Director General Ibrahim Eren praised the channel`s long-standing activities in Azerbaijan. He said TRT attaches special importance to highlighting relations between the two countries as well as Azerbaijan’s achievements in all the areas.

AZERTAC Director General Aslan Aslanov hailed Azerbaijan-Turkey relations as perfect. He touched upon media cooperation, saying AZERTAC and Anadolu agencies maintain long-term close collaboration both in bilateral and international formats.

Aslan Aslanov highlighted AZERTAC`s activities as president of the News Agencies World Congress and the Organization of Asia-Pacific News Agencies. He commended Anadolu Agency for supporting AZERTAC.

They also discussed the issues concerning the next meeting of the Association of News Agencies of Turkic-speaking countries.

Head of Anadolu Agency’s Baku office Tolga Ozgenc and TRT Baku chair Murat Akkoc were also present at the meeting.