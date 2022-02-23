  • HOMEPAGE
    Anadolu Agency highlights President Ilham Aliyev`s visit to Russia

    23.02.2022 [16:32]

    Ankara, February 23, AZERTAC

    Turkish Anadolu Agency has widely covered the official visit of President Ilham Aliyev to the Russian Federation and the signing of the Declaration on “Allied Interaction between the Republic of Azerbaijan and the Russian Federation” in Moscow.

    Anadolu Agency drew the readers` attention to President Ilham Aliyev`s call on Armenia to comply with its obligations.

    Anadolu Agency also presented a video footage on the visit.

    Sabir Shahtakhti

    Special Correspondent

    AZERTAG.AZ :Anadolu Agency highlights President Ilham Aliyev`s visit to Russia
