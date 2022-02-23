Anadolu Agency highlights President Ilham Aliyev`s visit to Russia

Ankara, February 23, AZERTAC

Turkish Anadolu Agency has widely covered the official visit of President Ilham Aliyev to the Russian Federation and the signing of the Declaration on “Allied Interaction between the Republic of Azerbaijan and the Russian Federation” in Moscow.

Anadolu Agency drew the readers` attention to President Ilham Aliyev`s call on Armenia to comply with its obligations.

Anadolu Agency also presented a video footage on the visit.

Sabir Shahtakhti

Special Correspondent