Anadolu Agency highlights President Ilham Aliyev`s visit to Russia
AzerTAg.az
23.02.2022 [16:32]
Ankara, February 23, AZERTAC
Turkish Anadolu Agency has widely covered the official visit of President Ilham Aliyev to the Russian Federation and the signing of the Declaration on “Allied Interaction between the Republic of Azerbaijan and the Russian Federation” in Moscow.
Anadolu Agency drew the readers` attention to President Ilham Aliyev`s call on Armenia to comply with its obligations.
Anadolu Agency also presented a video footage on the visit.
Sabir Shahtakhti
Special Correspondent
