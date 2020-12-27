Andrei Tarkovsky’s book published in Azerbaijani

Baku, December 27, AZERTAC

Azerbaijan State Translation Centre has released a book “About the mysteries of filmmaking” by the renowned Russian filmmaker Andrei Tarkovsky.

The book includes author’s thoughts, scientific articles, as well as speeches and interviews on cinematic excellence.

The book was translated by Farhad Abdullayev and edited by Rabiga Nazimgizi.

A world famous filmmaker, theatre director, film theorist and screenwriter, Andrei Tarkovsky (1932-1986) was born in Ivanovo province, Russia. Tarkovsky’s first film “Ivan’s childhood” was recognized as a major event in world cinematography and awarded the “Golden Lion” at the Venice Film Festival.