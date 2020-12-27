Andrei Tarkovsky’s book published in Azerbaijani
AzerTAg.az
27.12.2020 [12:01]
Baku, December 27, AZERTAC
Azerbaijan State Translation Centre has released a book “About the mysteries of filmmaking” by the renowned Russian filmmaker Andrei Tarkovsky.
The book includes author’s thoughts, scientific articles, as well as speeches and interviews on cinematic excellence.
The book was translated by Farhad Abdullayev and edited by Rabiga Nazimgizi.
A world famous filmmaker, theatre director, film theorist and screenwriter, Andrei Tarkovsky (1932-1986) was born in Ivanovo province, Russia. Tarkovsky’s first film “Ivan’s childhood” was recognized as a major event in world cinematography and awarded the “Golden Lion” at the Venice Film Festival.
© Content from this site must be hyperlinked when used.
Report a mistake by marking it and pressing ctrl + enter
Other news in this section
22.12.2020 [10:15]
22.12.2020 [09:36]
18.12.2020 [16:14]
18.12.2020 [09:19]
MULTIMEDIA
26.12.2020 [22:16]
26.12.2020 [15:08]
26.12.2020 [14:07]
04.11.2020
27.12.2020 [14:18]
27.12.2020 [13:18]
27.12.2020 [11:04]
26.12.2020 [16:50]
25.12.2020 [19:08]
25.12.2020 [15:53]
25.12.2020 [15:23]
25.12.2020 [18:05]
25.12.2020 [17:12]
24.12.2020 [18:36]
27.12.2020 [12:01]
22.12.2020 [10:15]
22.12.2020 [09:36]
27.11.2020 [09:15]
26.09.2020 [16:34]
23.09.2020 [11:44]
25.12.2020 [20:15]
25.12.2020 [18:17]
23.12.2020 [17:27]
22.12.2020 [19:27]
14.12.2020 [17:17]
10.12.2020 [19:35]
07.12.2020 [22:22]
25.12.2020 [15:30]
22.12.2020 [16:25]
18.12.2020 [08:44]
Text contains orthographic mistake
Enter your note