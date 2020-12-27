  • HOMEPAGE
    • / CULTURE

    CULTURE


    Andrei Tarkovsky’s book published in Azerbaijani

    27.12.2020 [12:01]

    Baku, December 27, AZERTAC

    Azerbaijan State Translation Centre has released a book “About the mysteries of filmmaking” by the renowned Russian filmmaker Andrei Tarkovsky.

    The book includes author’s thoughts, scientific articles, as well as speeches and interviews on cinematic excellence.

    The book was translated by Farhad Abdullayev and edited by Rabiga Nazimgizi.

    A world famous filmmaker, theatre director, film theorist and screenwriter, Andrei Tarkovsky (1932-1986) was born in Ivanovo province, Russia. Tarkovsky’s first film “Ivan’s childhood” was recognized as a major event in world cinematography and awarded the “Golden Lion” at the Venice Film Festival.

    AZERTAG.AZ :Andrei Tarkovsky’s book published in Azerbaijani
    © Content from this site must be hyperlinked when used.
    Report a mistake by marking it and pressing ctrl + enter

    FEEDBACK

    Fields with * are required.

    Please enter the letters as they are shown in the image above.
    Letters are not case-sensitive.
    Other news in this section
    22.12.2020 [10:15]
    Azerbaijani short film wins “Best Foreign Film" award at London festival
    22.12.2020 [09:36]
    Selected works by Carlos Fuentes published in Azerbaijani
    18.12.2020 [16:14]
    Turkey’s Mangala game added to UNESCO Representative List of Intangible Cultural Heritage of Humanity
    18.12.2020 [09:19]
    Azerbaijani-German phrase book published
    Andrei Tarkovsky’s book published in Azerbaijani