    Anise Hyssop plant

    06.05.2022 [20:50]

    Baku, May 6, AZERTAC

    Anise Hyssop also goes by the name agastache and is a herb. The plant produces spikes of purple flowers that attract pollinators such as bees and butterflies.

    The plant is native to North American and is not long lived, often needing to be propagated every year, or at a minimum of every three years.

