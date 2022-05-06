Anise Hyssop plant
Baku, May 6, AZERTAC
Anise Hyssop also goes by the name agastache and is a herb. The plant produces spikes of purple flowers that attract pollinators such as bees and butterflies.
The plant is native to North American and is not long lived, often needing to be propagated every year, or at a minimum of every three years.
