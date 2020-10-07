  • HOMEPAGE
    Ankara slams ECHR over interim measures against Turkey

    07.10.2020 [13:13]

    Baku, October 7, AZERTAC

    Turkey’s Foreign Ministry spokesman on Wednesday criticized a decision by the European Court of Human Rights (ECHR) to take interim measures against the country at the request of Armenia, which is locked in a conflict with Azerbaijan, according to Anadolu Agency.

    Hami Aksoy said in a statement that the ECHR’s move dealt a blow to its credibility and reputation as it lacked a judicial basis and the court did not even consult with the Turkish government.

    The ECHR’s decision was based on political, not judicial reasons, said Aksoy, adding the court was not aware of the realities on the ground.

    Clashes broke out between the two former Soviet republics on Sept. 27, when Armenian forces targeted Azerbaijani civilian settlements and military positions in the region, leading to casualties.

    Relations between the two countries have been tense since 1991, when the Armenian military occupied Upper Karabakh, or Nagorno-Karabakh, an internationally recognized territory of Azerbaijan.

    Several UN resolutions as well as many international organizations demand the withdrawal of the invading forces.

    AZERTAG.AZ :Ankara slams ECHR over interim measures against Turkey
