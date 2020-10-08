  • HOMEPAGE
    Another UAV of Armenia destroyed

    08.10.2020 [11:44]

    Baku, October 8, AZERTAC

    On October 7 at 22:00, the unmanned aerial vehicle (UAV) of Armenia attempted to carry out a flight over the area of Aghstafa district on the Armenia-Azerbaijan state border, press service of Azerbaijan's Defense Ministry told AZERTAC.

    According to the Ministry, enemy’s UAV was immediately detected and destroyed by Air Defense units of the Air Force of Azerbaijan.

