Another UAV of Armenia destroyed
AzerTAg.az
08.10.2020 [11:44]
Baku, October 8, AZERTAC
On October 7 at 22:00, the unmanned aerial vehicle (UAV) of Armenia attempted to carry out a flight over the area of Aghstafa district on the Armenia-Azerbaijan state border, press service of Azerbaijan's Defense Ministry told AZERTAC.
According to the Ministry, enemy’s UAV was immediately detected and destroyed by Air Defense units of the Air Force of Azerbaijan.
© Content from this site must be hyperlinked when used.
Report a mistake by marking it and pressing ctrl + enter
Other news in this section
08.10.2020 [15:17]
08.10.2020 [14:42]
08.10.2020 [13:57]
MULTIMEDIA
08.10.2020 [13:18]
07.10.2020
08.10.2020 [15:52]
08.10.2020 [14:42]
08.10.2020 [14:17]
08.10.2020 [13:57]
08.10.2020 [12:05]
08.10.2020 [11:12]
07.10.2020 [17:23]
07.10.2020 [13:34]
07.10.2020 [19:37]
25.09.2020 [18:04]
24.09.2020 [15:04]
22.09.2020 [13:27]
05.10.2020 [19:19]
30.09.2020 [09:16]
29.09.2020 [20:14]
26.09.2020 [16:34]
23.09.2020 [11:44]
20.08.2020 [22:03]
10.07.2020 [10:41]
06.10.2020 [20:24]
05.10.2020 [19:17]
03.10.2020 [17:25]
28.09.2020 [17:59]
22.09.2020 [18:11]
19.09.2020 [20:04]
05.09.2020 [12:54]
08.10.2020 [15:30]
08.10.2020 [15:17]
08.10.2020 [12:42]
Text contains orthographic mistake
Enter your note