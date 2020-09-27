  • HOMEPAGE
    Another military provocation against civilian population and our servicemen was committed by Armenia today, and they have received their punishment this time again and will continue to receive it, Azerbaijani President

    27.09.2020 [12:41]

    Baku, September 27, AZERTAC

    “In July, Azerbaijan gave a fitting response to the enemy, preserved its territorial integrity and once again showed that anyone speaking to Azerbaijan in the language of threats will regret doing that. Unfortunately, this was not a lesson for them,” said President of the Republic of Azerbaijan and Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces Ilham Aliyev as he addressed to the nation.

    “However, after the July provocation, I said that this bitter defeat by Armenia should be a lesson for them.

    In August, Armenia launched yet another military provocation. This time a sabotage group was sent to Azerbaijan. The head of the sabotage group was detained by the Azerbaijani military and is currently giving evidence. His statements clearly show that this sabotage group came to Azerbaijan with a plan to commit acts of terror. Another military provocation against the civilian population and our servicemen was committed by Armenia today and, as I said, they have received their punishment this time again and will continue to receive it,” the head of state added.

