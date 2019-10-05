Baku, October 5, AZERTAC Turkish Super Lig Week 7 kicked off with a surprising score in Istanbul's Ulker Stadium, according to Anadolu Agency. Antalyaspor beat Fenerbahce 1-0 in Friday's league match, ending the Istanbul club's 15-match unbeaten record at their home. Turkish midfielder Ufuk Akyol's early goal in the 6th minute brought victory to his team in Istanbul. The Yellow Canaries failed to score after Antalyaspor's goal and the match ended 1-0. Antalyaspor jumped to fourth place with this victory with 11 points. Fenerbahce are also in the second spot with 11 points.

AZERTAG.AZ : Antalyaspor beat Fenerbahce 1-0 in Turkish Super Lig

© Content from this site must be hyperlinked when used.

Report a mistake by marking it and pressing ctrl + enter