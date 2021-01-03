  • HOMEPAGE
    Antalyaspor hold Galatasaray to goalless draw

    03.01.2021 [13:11]

    Baku, January 3, AZERTAC

    Galatasaray were held to a 0-0 draw over Fraport TAV Antalyaspor at home in Week 16 game of Turkish Super Lig on Saturday.

    The Istanbul club were reduced to 10 men in the 51st minute, when Emre Kilinc was shown a red card at Turk Telekom stadium.

    Galatasaray have 30 points to sit in second place, behind the leaders Aytemiz Alanyaspor on goal difference.

    Fraport TAV Antalyaspor are at 15th spot with 18 points.

    Falcao subbed off due to injury

    Colombian striker Radamel Falcao was subbed off due to injury in the 77th minute just 31 minutes after being subbed on.

    Since he joined Galatasaray last season, Falcao missed many matches over the injuries.

    Saturday results in Super Lig:

    Buyuksehir Belediye Erzurumspor - Gaziantep FK: 1-1

    Demir Grup Sivasspor - Yukatel Denizlispor: 2-2

    MKE Ankaragucu - Yeni Malatyaspor: 3-1

    Atakas Hatayspor - Ittifak Holding Konyaspor: 2-1

    Aytemiz Alanyaspor - Medipol Basaksehir: 3-0

    Galatasaray - Fraport TAV Antalyaspor: 0-0

