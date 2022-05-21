Antarctic - remote area in Southern Hemisphere

Baku, May 21, AZERTAC

The Antarctic is a cold, remote area in the Southern Hemisphere encompassed by the Antarctic Convergence. Antarctica is the fifth-largest continent in terms of total area.

Antarctica is a unique continent in that it does not have a native population. There are no countries in Antarctica, although seven nations claim different parts of it: New Zealand, Australia, France, Norway, the United Kingdom, Chile, and Argentina.

Winter temperatures along Antarctica’s coast generally range from -10° Celsius to -30° Celsius. During the summer, coastal areas hover around 0°C, but can reach temperatures as high as 9°C.

The ice surface dramatically grows in size from about 3 million square kilometers at the end of summer to about 19 million square kilometers by winter.

The Antarctic has become a symbol of climate change. Scientists and policymakers are focusing on changes in this environmentally sensitive region to push for its protection and the sustainable use of its scientific resources.