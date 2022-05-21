  • HOMEPAGE
    • / SOCIETY

    SOCIETY


    Antarctic - remote area in Southern Hemisphere

    21.05.2022 [18:10]

    Baku, May 21, AZERTAC

    The Antarctic is a cold, remote area in the Southern Hemisphere encompassed by the Antarctic Convergence. Antarctica is the fifth-largest continent in terms of total area.

    Antarctica is a unique continent in that it does not have a native population. There are no countries in Antarctica, although seven nations claim different parts of it: New Zealand, Australia, France, Norway, the United Kingdom, Chile, and Argentina.

    Winter temperatures along Antarctica’s coast generally range from -10° Celsius to -30° Celsius. During the summer, coastal areas hover around 0°C, but can reach temperatures as high as 9°C.

    The ice surface dramatically grows in size from about 3 million square kilometers at the end of summer to about 19 million square kilometers by winter.

    The Antarctic has become a symbol of climate change. Scientists and policymakers are focusing on changes in this environmentally sensitive region to push for its protection and the sustainable use of its scientific resources.

    AZERTAG.AZ :Antarctic - remote area in Southern Hemisphere
    © Content from this site must be hyperlinked when used.
    Report a mistake by marking it and pressing ctrl + enter

    FEEDBACK

    Fields with * are required.

    Please enter the letters as they are shown in the image above.
    Letters are not case-sensitive.
    Other news in this section
    21.05.2022 [18:36]
    Pirgulu State Nature Reserve – charming mountain-forest landscapes in Azerbaijan’s Shamakhi district
    21.05.2022 [17:14]
    Researchers just found that kidneys act on blood differently than we thought before
    21.05.2022 [15:25]
    Red-eyed tree frog - an iconic rainforest amphibian using vivid peepers to shock predators
    21.05.2022 [15:06]
    Shahbuz State Nature Reserve – a natural landscape rich in fauna and flora
    Antarctic - remote area in Southern Hemisphere