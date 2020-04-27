Anti-tank units conduct live-fire training

Baku, April 27, AZERTAC

According to the combat training plan for 2020 approved by Azerbaijan’s Minister of Defense, live-fire training exercises are conducted involving anti-tank units in training centers and at firing ranges, press service of the ministry told AZERTAC.

The servicemen are fulfilling the standards for deploying and taking firing positions on the terrain, detecting targets, adjusting fire, as well as quickly changing firing positions.

Anti-tank units also carry out combat firing at the targets that simulating the armored vehicles of the imaginary enemy, the ministry said.