  • HOMEPAGE
    • / POLITICS

    POLITICS


    Anti-tank units conduct live-fire training VIDEO

    27.04.2020 [17:05]

    Baku, April 27, AZERTAC

    According to the combat training plan for 2020 approved by Azerbaijan’s Minister of Defense, live-fire training exercises are conducted involving anti-tank units in training centers and at firing ranges, press service of the ministry told AZERTAC.

    The servicemen are fulfilling the standards for deploying and taking firing positions on the terrain, detecting targets, adjusting fire, as well as quickly changing firing positions.

    Anti-tank units also carry out combat firing at the targets that simulating the armored vehicles of the imaginary enemy, the ministry said.

    AZERTAG.AZ :Anti-tank units conduct live-fire training VIDEO
    © Content from this site must be hyperlinked when used.
    Report a mistake by marking it and pressing ctrl + enter

    FEEDBACK

    Fields with * are required.

    Please enter the letters as they are shown in the image above.
    Letters are not case-sensitive.
    Related news
    Azerbaijani Naval Forces start tactical exercises VİDEO
    27.04.2020 [13:39]
    Azerbaijani Naval Forces start tactical exercises VİDEO
    Tactical-special exercises held with engineer-sapper units
    15.04.2020 [15:23]
    Tactical-special exercises held with engineer-sapper units
    UAV crews conduct training flights
    15.04.2020 [11:43]
    UAV crews conduct training flights
    Flight tactical exercises conducted involving crews of MiG-29 and Su-25 VIDEO
    10.04.2020 [12:46]
    Flight tactical exercises conducted involving crews of MiG-29 and Su-25 VIDEO
    VIDEO
    Other news in this section
    28.04.2020 [10:56]
    Azerbaijan`s Defense Ministry: Armenian armed units violated ceasefire 23 times
    27.04.2020 [13:39]
    Azerbaijani Naval Forces start tactical exercises VİDEO
    27.04.2020 [10:23]
    Azerbaijan`s Defense Ministry: Armenian armed units violated ceasefire 25 times
    26.04.2020 [11:28]
    Azerbaijan`s Defense Ministry: Armenian armed units violated ceasefire 23 times
    Anti-tank units conduct live-fire training VIDEO