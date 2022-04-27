Appeal of delegation of 5th Congress of World Azerbaijanis to President of Republic of Azerbaijan, His Excellency Mr. Ilham Aliyev

Your Excellency!

On behalf of all the participants of the Congress we would like to express our deepest appreciation to you for your strong attention and support for the organization of the 5th Congress of World Azerbaijanis. The conduct of the Congress in the cultural capital of Azerbaijan, Shusha, has special importance and symbolic meaning. We feel proud of being part of this historic event.

The grandiose victory in the Patriotic war is a chronicle of national unity, bravery and heroism, which has been written in the history of Azerbaijan in golden letters and has left ineffaceable traces in the memory of every Azerbaijani. We would like to declare with a feeling of pride that it is under your wise leadership and decisive policy that the state and people of Azerbaijan have withstood this trial with honor and dignity.

The restoration of the territorial integrity of the Republic of Azerbaijan and cessation of the 30-year-long occupation of our lands by Armenia is the product of your successful domestic and foreign policy and your unprecedented efforts to build a modern and strong army. It is under your leadership that the Azerbaijani army has destroyed the 200-year illusion of “the Great Armenia from Sea to Sea” of Armenian nationalists and the myth about the invincibility of the Armenian army by dealing a heavy blow to the show of neofascism. The Azerbaijanis of the world remember your exceptional service to our motherland and people with feelings of deep appreciation every day.

Dear Mr. President,

Important work has been done and serious progress has been achieved in the field of diaspora building over the period since the last Congress of the world Azerbaijanis. Quality changes have been achieved in the activities of diaspora organizations and significant projects have been implemented to bring the truths about Azerbaijan to the international community, ensure integration of Azerbaijanis into the society of the countries in which they live and increase their political and social activity in accordance with your assignments and recommendations. Relations with national communities and diaspora organization of those peoples who are friendly to Azerbaijan in different countries have been deepened.

We are grateful to you for your support for Azerbaijanis living abroad and diaspora organizations. The Azerbaijanis of the world are proud to see that Azerbaijan is strengthening its position on the world scene as an independent state and is becoming an active participant in global processes as a result of your confident and purposeful policy. We believe that under your leadership our people will cope with all the upcoming tasks and restore the territories liberated from occupation in a short time, making them flourished and beautiful again.

We would like to assure you that we will keep mobilizing all of our resources and capabilities from now on to ensure better organization of the Azerbaijanis of the world for the sake of bringing the truths about Azerbaijan to the world, preserving and popularizing our national and moral values and ensuring and protecting the interests of our state.

We want to declare again that the Azerbaijanis of the world with one voice support the policy of Your Excellency, which is aimed at ensuring Azerbaijan’s progress and strengthening our national unity and solidarity.

We are confident that your policy, which has made our people extremely proud with restoration of the territorial integrity of our country, will continue taking Azerbaijan to a prosperous future through the way of lasting growth.

We would like to wish you new successes on this sacred way.

The appeal was made at the 5th Congress of the World Azerbaijanis.

The Republic of Azerbaijan, city of Shusha, 23 April 2022