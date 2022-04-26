April 26 marking World Intellectual Property Day

Baku, April 26, AZERTAC

Every April 26, World Intellectual Property Day is celebrated to learn about the role that intellectual property (IP) rights play in encouraging innovation and creativity.

In 2022, the World Intellectual Property Day’s theme focuses on IP and Youth innovating for a Better Future and is dedicated to innovations and creativity led by Youth.

World Intellectual Property 2022 recognizes the huge potential of young people to find new and better solutions that support the transition to a sustainable future.

The youth of today are an incredible and largely untapped source of ingenuity and creativity. Their fresh perspectives, energy, curiosity and “can do” attitude, not to mention their hunger for a better future, are already reshaping approaches and driving action for innovation and change.

Across the globe, young people are stepping up to innovation challenges, using their energy and ingenuity, curiosity and creativity to steer a course towards a better future. Innovative, energetic and creative minds are helping to drive the changes we need to move to a more sustainable future.

World Intellectual Property Day 2022 is an opportunity for young people to find out how IP rights can support their goals, help transform their ideas into reality, generate income, create jobs and make a positive impact on the world around them. With IP rights, young people have access to some of the key tools they need to advance their ambitions.

Throughout the campaign, young people will be able to gain a better understanding of how the tools of the IP system – trademarks, design rights, copyright, patents, plant variety rights, geographical indications, trade secrets and more – can support their ambitions to build a better future.