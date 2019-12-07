Aramco to be worth more than $2 trillion soon, Minister says

Baku, December 7, AZERTAC

Saudi Aramco will probably soon exceed the $2 trillion valuation targeted by Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, his half-brother and Energy Minister Prince Abdulaziz bin Salman said, according to Bloomberg.

Prince Abdulaziz said the successful initial public offering was the proudest day of his career so far and the float had proved many critics of deal wrong.

“I will not call them by names, but I think they will like not to have written the things they have written,” he said in a press conference after an OPEC meeting in Vienna. “Aramco will be higher than the $2 trillion and they can bet that this will happen.”