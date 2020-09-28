Armenia's treacherous attacks on civilian population do not frighten residents of Tartar – AZERTAC reports from Tartar

Baku, September 28, AZERTAC

The enemy, unable to withstand the counterattack by the Azerbaijani Army on the front line, continues to shell artillery settlements and civilian homes along the frontline. As in other regions of the frontline, civilians were killed and injured, houses and infrastructure have been severely damaged as a result of the shelling of settlements in Tartar.

AZERTAC's regional correspondent has visited the spots fired by the enemy in Tartar district and talked to the heroic residents of Tartar district.

Ashur Muradov, 84, a resident of Tartar, said he had never left his hometown despite the provocations by the enemy. "Both in the early 1990s and later, in April 2016, when Tartar was repeatedly subjected to the enemy’s artillery fire, neither I nor my family have ever left our city,” he added.

The house of Zenfira Sultanova, a resident of Tartar, was destroyed as a result of heavy artillery fire by Armenians “As soon as we left, an artillery shell hit our house. We had just renovated it. However, we don’t feel disappointed at this. We want the Armenian occupation to end. We want to win," she said.

Elkhan Ismayilov, another resident of Tartar, said he was outside when Armenians shelled the city: “Suddenly, we heard a loud explosion nearby. I saw that our house was destroyed."

Munavvar Jamilova, an IDP from the Kalbajar district, also expressed her confidence saying that they would soon return to their native lands. "We are not afraid of gunfire or explosions. The main issue for each of us is the liberation of our native lands,” she added.