Armenia continues violating ceasefire with Azerbaijan

Baku, October 12, AZERTAC

Armenia’s armed forces have 118 times violated the ceasefire along the line of contact between Azerbaijani and Armenian troops using sniper rifles, the Azerbaijani Defense Ministry said in a statement.

The Azerbaijani army positions in Bala Jafarli village and on nameless heights in Gazakh district underwent fire from the Armenian army positions located on nameless heights in Armenia’s Ijevan district.

The Azerbaijani army positions in Aghdam, Kokhanebi, Munjuglu villages and on nameless heights in Tovuz district were shelled from the Armenian army positions located in Mosesgekh village and on nameless heights in Berd district.

The Azerbaijani army positions located in Zamanli village and on nameless heights in Gadabay district also underwent fire from the Armenian army positions located on nameless heights in Armenia’s Krasnoselsk district.

The Azerbaijani army positions were shelled from the Armenian army positions located near the Armenian-occupied Goyarkh, Chilaburt, Yarimja villages of Tartar district, Namirli, Shikhlar, Javahirli, Kangarli, Saryjaly, Novruzlu, Yusifjanli, Marzili villages of Aghdam district, Ashaghi Veysalli, Garakhanbeyli, Ashaghi Seyidahmadli, Gorgan, Kurdlar villages of Fuzuli district, Nuzgar and Mehdili villages of Jabrayil district, as well as from positions located on nameless heights in Goygol, Goranboy, Terter, Aghdam and Khojavend districts.