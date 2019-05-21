Armenia continues violating ceasefire with Azerbaijan

Baku, May 21, AZERTAC

Azerbaijan`s Defense Ministry has said the Armenian armed forces continue to violate the ceasefire regime. “Military units of the armed forces of Armenia violated ceasefire 20 times throughout the day in various direction of the front,” the ministry said in a statement.

“Armenian armed forces, located in Shavarshavan village of Noyemberyan region, and on nameless hills in Berd and Krasnoselsk regions subjected to fire the positions of the Azerbaijani Army located in Farahli village in Gazakh district, Garalar village in Tovuz district, and on nameless hills in Gadabay district,” the ministry said.

“The positions of Azerbaijani Army were also fired from positions of Armenian military units located near the occupied Taghibayli, Kangarli, Sarijali, Marzili villages in Aghdam district, Garvand village in Fuzuli district, Nuzgar village in Jabrayil district, as well as from positions located on nameless hills in Goygol, Goranboy, Tartar, Aghdam and Jabrayil districts,” the Ministry of Defense added.