Armenia creates fake ‘twitter’ account using name of Azerbaijan’s Defense Ministry

Baku, October 6, AZERTAC

The Armenian side has created a fake ‘twitter’ account using the name of the Ministry of Defense of the Republic of Azerbaijan, press service of the ministry told AZERTAC.

“We urge citizens, social network users, and media representatives not to link to the following profile and to complain about the closure of this fake account https://twitter.com/ModAzerbaijan .

According to the press service, the official ‘twitter’ account of the Ministry of Defense of the Republic of Azerbaijan can be reached by the following link: https://twitter.com/wwwmodgovaz