Armenia grossly violates ceasefire regime in Nakhchivan direction

Baku, July 13,AZERTAC

“Starting from 22:45 on July 12 to 00:40 on July 13, the units of the armed forces of Armenia, using also large-caliber weapons, subjected to fire our defensive positions in the direction of Shahbuz and Julfa regions,” Azerbaijan`s Ministry of Defense told AZERTAC.

“The enemy’s use of tracer and incendiary projectiles during a ceasefire violation led to an arson of up to 5 hectares of territory.

The enemy was suppressed by retaliatory fire. Our troops fully control the operational situation,” the ministry said.