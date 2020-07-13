  • HOMEPAGE
    • / POLITICS

    POLITICS


    Armenia grossly violates ceasefire regime in Nakhchivan direction

    13.07.2020 [19:06]

    Baku, July 13,AZERTAC

    “Starting from 22:45 on July 12 to 00:40 on July 13, the units of the armed forces of Armenia, using also large-caliber weapons, subjected to fire our defensive positions in the direction of Shahbuz and Julfa regions,” Azerbaijan`s Ministry of Defense told AZERTAC.

    “The enemy’s use of tracer and incendiary projectiles during a ceasefire violation led to an arson of up to 5 hectares of territory.

    The enemy was suppressed by retaliatory fire. Our troops fully control the operational situation,” the ministry said.

    AZERTAG.AZ :Armenia grossly violates ceasefire regime in Nakhchivan direction
    © Content from this site must be hyperlinked when used.
    Report a mistake by marking it and pressing ctrl + enter

    FEEDBACK

    Fields with * are required.

    Please enter the letters as they are shown in the image above.
    Letters are not case-sensitive.
    Other news in this section
    13.07.2020 [11:43]
    Azerbaijan Army's units attack strong point of the enemy VIDEO
    13.07.2020 [11:05]
    Azerbaijan’s Defense Ministry: Armenian armed units violated ceasefire 70 times
    12.07.2020 [18:01]
    Armenian armed units retreat suffering losses
    12.07.2020 [16:37]
    Armenian armed forces committed provocation in Tovuz direction of the front
    Armenia grossly violates ceasefire regime in Nakhchivan direction