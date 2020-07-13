Armenia grossly violates ceasefire regime in Nakhchivan direction
Baku, July 13,AZERTAC
“Starting from 22:45 on July 12 to 00:40 on July 13, the units of the armed forces of Armenia, using also large-caliber weapons, subjected to fire our defensive positions in the direction of Shahbuz and Julfa regions,” Azerbaijan`s Ministry of Defense told AZERTAC.
“The enemy’s use of tracer and incendiary projectiles during a ceasefire violation led to an arson of up to 5 hectares of territory.
The enemy was suppressed by retaliatory fire. Our troops fully control the operational situation,” the ministry said.
