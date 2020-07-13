Armenia is losing almost all its support in the international arena, Azerbaijani President

Baku, July 13, AZERTAC

“Armenia is losing almost all its support in the international arena. The internal situation is quite tense. Everyone understands now that the promised “prosperity” was just a fantasy, a lie,” said President Ilham Aliyev at a meeting of the Security Council.

“Of course, the information released by the Armenian authorities about yesterday's incident is another sign of a lie. In their report, they want to shift the responsibility towards Azerbaijan. However, there are no grounds for that, and I want to say again – all independent experts can confirm this – our military post was hit by artillery fire without any reason. As a result, our servicemen died. They are only strong enough to fire on the civilian population or to suddenly open fire on our military post. They did so and once again revealed their ugly and insidious nature,” the head of state added.