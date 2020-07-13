Armenia is very concerned about recent international successes of Azerbaijan, President Ilham Aliyev

Baku, July 13, AZERTAC

“The domestic situation in Armenia has already reached a critical point. Internal commotion is pervasive. At the same time, they are very concerned about the recent international successes of our country. This has strengthened their sense of envy,” said President Ilham Aliyev at a meeting of the Security Council.

“In particular, our successful activities within international organizations, recent statements by all leading international organizations on the Armenia-Azerbaijan Nagorno-Karabakh conflict, the decisions made, the support for the territorial integrity of our country have, of course, dealt a serious blow to Armenia's position on the conflict. At the same time, the specific facts and convincing arguments we regularly communicate from high-profile podiums on the history of the conflict and the history of the region have undermined their propaganda, of course,” the head of state said.

“The whole world already knows that Nagorno-Karabakh is historically the land of Azerbaijan. There are enough documents confirming this, and we are now sharing these documents with the wider international community. At the same time, the whole world recognizes Nagorno-Karabakh as an integral part of Azerbaijan. There are many international documents and statements confirming this. In particular, the recent so-called “elections” in the self-styled “Nagorno-Karabakh republic” were not only not recognized by any country, but were also condemned by all leading international organizations, neighboring countries and countries involved in this issue. Thus, support for the territorial integrity of our country was once again expressed and it was once again made clear that Nagorno-Karabakh is an integral part of Azerbaijan,” the President added.