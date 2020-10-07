Armenia shells residential areas in Azerbaijan's districts, Defense Ministry
AzerTAg.az
07.10.2020 [10:35]
Baku, October 7, AZERTAC
Armenian Armed Forces shell the villages in Tartar, Barda, Aghdam, Aghjabadi, Fuzuli and Jabrayil districts of Azerbaijan, Ministry of Defence of Azerbaijan told AZERTAC.
“The Azerbaijani army is carrying out counter-attacks in response to Armenia's military aggression,” the ministry said.
© Content from this site must be hyperlinked when used.
Report a mistake by marking it and pressing ctrl + enter
Other news in this section
07.10.2020 [15:19]
07.10.2020 [13:23]
07.10.2020 [13:13]
MULTIMEDIA
07.10.2020 [13:58]
07.10.2020 [13:13]
07.10.2020 [12:08]
07.10.2020 [10:59]
07.10.2020
07.10.2020 [16:26]
07.10.2020 [15:19]
07.10.2020 [14:53]
07.10.2020 [13:34]
07.10.2020 [12:21]
07.10.2020 [10:51]
06.10.2020 [20:26]
25.09.2020 [18:04]
24.09.2020 [15:04]
22.09.2020 [13:27]
22.09.2020 [11:43]
05.10.2020 [19:19]
30.09.2020 [09:16]
29.09.2020 [20:14]
26.09.2020 [16:34]
23.09.2020 [11:44]
20.08.2020 [22:03]
10.07.2020 [10:41]
06.10.2020 [20:24]
05.10.2020 [19:17]
03.10.2020 [17:25]
28.09.2020 [17:59]
22.09.2020 [18:11]
19.09.2020 [20:04]
05.09.2020 [12:54]
06.10.2020 [20:40]
06.10.2020 [20:09]
06.10.2020 [20:00]
Text contains orthographic mistake
Enter your note