    Armenia shells residential areas in Azerbaijan's districts, Defense Ministry

    07.10.2020 [10:35]

    Baku, October 7, AZERTAC

    Armenian Armed Forces shell the villages in Tartar, Barda, Aghdam, Aghjabadi, Fuzuli and Jabrayil districts of Azerbaijan, Ministry of Defence of Azerbaijan told AZERTAC.

    “The Azerbaijani army is carrying out counter-attacks in response to Armenia's military aggression,” the ministry said.

