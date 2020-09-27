  • HOMEPAGE
    • / POLITICS

    POLITICS


    Armenia targets Turkish news team in Azerbaijan

    27.09.2020 [16:03]

    Baku, September 27, AZERTAC

    A team from Turkey's state-run news agency on Sunday came in the line of fire during a cross-border attack by the Armenian army on Azerbaijan.

    Anadolu Agency reporters went to the border areas in the wee hours of the morning to monitor the attacks on Azerbaijani civilian settlements.

    Two drones were spotted near the Gapanli village where the reporters were working.

    Shortly after, the Armenian army fired mortar shells which landed within a 100-meter radius from the reporters' work station.

    The team also had reporters from TRT, Turkey's state-run news channel.

    The reporters who threw themselves behind a vehicle escaped the attack by the fraction of a second.

    Amid the shower of bullets, the team got into the vehicle and fled the scene.

    AZERTAG.AZ :Armenia targets Turkish news team in Azerbaijan
    © Content from this site must be hyperlinked when used.
    Report a mistake by marking it and pressing ctrl + enter

    FEEDBACK

    Fields with * are required.

    Please enter the letters as they are shown in the image above.
    Letters are not case-sensitive.
    Other news in this section
    27.09.2020 [21:12]
    Azerbaijani FM updates EU High Representative on Armenia’s military provocation
    27.09.2020 [20:50]
    Azerbaijani, Turkish FMs have phone talk
    27.09.2020 [20:38]
    Azerbaijani FM, EU Special Representative hold phone conversation
    27.09.2020 [20:27]
    President Ilham Aliyev signs Decree declaring martial law
    Armenia targets Turkish news team in Azerbaijan