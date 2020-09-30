Armenia used tactical ballistic missile system "Tochka-U"
AzerTAg.az
30.09.2020 [18:56]
Baku, September 30, AZERTAC
“Earlier, the Armenian armed forces fired two missiles from the “Tochka-U” high-precision tactical missile system in the direction of the positions of our units,” Azerbaijan’s Defense Ministry told AZERTAC.
“Due to the unsuitability and poor quality of the enemy’s military equipment, three of the missiles fired did not explode,” the ministry said.
© Content from this site must be hyperlinked when used.
Report a mistake by marking it and pressing ctrl + enter
Other news in this section
30.09.2020 [21:38]
30.09.2020 [20:06]
30.09.2020 [19:45]
MULTIMEDIA
30.09.2020 [15:28]
30.09.2020 [14:57]
05.04.2018
29.03.2018
30.09.2020 [21:38]
30.09.2020 [19:45]
30.09.2020 [19:31]
30.09.2020 [20:24]
30.09.2020 [13:03]
30.09.2020 [11:08]
29.09.2020 [11:49]
25.09.2020 [18:04]
24.09.2020 [15:04]
22.09.2020 [13:27]
22.09.2020 [11:43]
30.09.2020 [09:16]
29.09.2020 [20:14]
29.09.2020 [12:26]
28.09.2020 [10:03]
26.09.2020 [16:34]
23.09.2020 [11:44]
20.08.2020 [22:03]
10.07.2020 [10:41]
28.09.2020 [17:59]
26.09.2020 [17:58]
23.09.2020 [18:50]
22.09.2020 [18:47]
22.09.2020 [18:11]
19.09.2020 [20:04]
05.09.2020 [12:54]
30.09.2020 [20:06]
30.09.2020 [16:17]
30.09.2020 [11:18]
29.09.2020 [21:25]
Text contains orthographic mistake
Enter your note