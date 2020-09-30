  • HOMEPAGE
    Armenia used tactical ballistic missile system "Tochka-U"

    30.09.2020 [18:56]

    Baku, September 30, AZERTAC

    “Earlier, the Armenian armed forces fired two missiles from the “Tochka-U” high-precision tactical missile system in the direction of the positions of our units,” Azerbaijan’s Defense Ministry told AZERTAC.

    “Due to the unsuitability and poor quality of the enemy’s military equipment, three of the missiles fired did not explode,” the ministry said.

