    ‘Armenian Defense Ministry is trying to conceal the fact that they violated the ceasefire’

    29.09.2022 [15:07]

    Baku, September 29, AZERTAC

    “The information disseminated by the Armenian side that the Azerbaijan Army units violated the ceasefire by opening fire using mortars and large-caliber weapons is false,” the Ministry of Defense told AZERTAC.

    “By spreading such information, the Armenian Defense Ministry is trying to conceal the fact that they violated the ceasefire.

    We declare that the units of the Azerbaijan Army took adequate retaliatory measures only to suppress the opposing side’s firing points,” the ministry said.

