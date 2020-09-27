Armenian armed forces committed large-scale provocations along entire length of the front

Baku, September 27, AZERTAC

“On September 27, at about 06:00, the armed forces of Armenia, committing large-scale provocations, subjected to intensive shelling from large-caliber weapons, mortars, and artillery mounts of various calibers of the positions of the Azerbaijan Army along the entire length of the front and our human settlements located in the frontline zone,” Azerbaijan`s Ministry of Defense told AZERTAC.

“There are killed and wounded among the civilian population as a result of the intensive shelling by the enemy of Gapanli village of Tartar region, Chiragli and Orta Garvand villages of Aghdam region, Alkhanli and Shukurbayli villages of Fuzuli region and Jojug Marjanli village of Jabrayil region. Serious damage was caused to civilian infrastructure.

Information on casualties and wounded among the civilian population and military personnel is being specified,” the ministry said.

“The foremost units of the Azerbaijan Army are taking retaliatory measures to suppress this provocation of the enemy and to ensure the safety of the civilian population living near the line of confrontation of the troops,” the ministry added.