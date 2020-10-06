  • HOMEPAGE
    Armenian armed forces must withdraw from Azerbaijan`s occupied lands, FM Bayramov tells his French counterpart

    06.10.2020 [16:55]

    Baku, October 6, AZERTAC

    In a phone talk with French Minister for Europe and Foreign Affairs Jean Yves Le Drian, Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov has stressed the necessity of the withdrawal of the Armenian occupying forces from Azerbaijan`s territories. He emphasized that the withdrawal of all Armenian armed forces from the occupied territories of Azerbaijan in accordance with the resolutions of the UN Security Council was a major precondition for ensuring peace in the region.

    Bayramov spoke of the latest tension in the region, especially Armenia’s deliberate shelling of the Azerbaijani civilians and civilian objects. The FM highlighted the casualties among the civilian population and destruction of civilian infrastructures as a result of the deliberate targeting by the Armenian armed forces of the Azerbaijani cities located far from the line of contact, including Ganja, the second largest city of Azerbaijan, industrial city Mingachevir, as well as Khizi and Absheron regions. He said 25 Azerbaijani civilians had been killed and 127 wounded in the wake of Armenia’s shelling so far.

    French FM Yves Le Drian said the escalation of tension in the region was a matter of serious concern. He stressed the importance of continuing consultations through the OSCE Minsk Group co-chairs.

    He also described the targeting of civilians and the expansion of the geography of military operations as unacceptable.

