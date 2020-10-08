Armenian armed forces’ shelling of Azerbaijani civilian facilities causes fires

Baku, October 8, AZERTAC

Armenian armed forces continue causing destructions and fires in civilian infrastructure, hitting Azerbaijani dense residential territories, civilian facilities, including private and apartment buildings, and households using heavy artillery installations and rockets.

The shell strike by the Armenian armed forces caused fire in the private house of a citizen in Aghjabadi district. The relevant forces of the State Fire Protection Service of the Ministry of the Emergency Situations involved in the area prevented the fire from passing to the nearby houses.

The combustible constructions of the auxiliary building of a citizen burnt in Aghdam district due to the shell strike. The nearby house was protected from fire by the firefighting brigades. Apart from that, the Ministry of Emergency Situations received Information on fire in the private house of another citizen in Aghdam district caused by the shell strike by the Armenian army. Intervention by the firefighting brigades in fire was impossible because of the enemy’s intensive shelling of the territory.

The Ministry of Emergency Situations operates in an enhanced mode at the moment and asks to immediately call the “112” hotline of the Ministry in case of any emergency.