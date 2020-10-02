  • HOMEPAGE
    Armenian film removed from competition program of 42nd Moscow International Film Festival

    02.10.2020 [09:52]

    Baku, October 2, AZERTAC

    Armenian director Jivan Avetisyan`s film “Gate to Heaven”, about the conflict in Nagorno-Karabakh, has been pulled from the competition program of the 42nd Moscow International Film Festival after Azerbaijan`s Ministry of Culture appealed to the festival organizers.

    At the same time, “The fisherman`s daughter”, a film by Azerbaijani director Ismail Safarli, will be featured in the main competition program of the festival.

