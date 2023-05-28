  • HOMEPAGE
    Armenian subversive group members who violated Azerbaijani state border taken into custody

    28.05.2023 [00:45]
    Baku, May 28, AZERTAC

    The Prosecutor General’s office of Azerbaijan has initiated a criminal case regarding the violation of the state border of the Republic of Azerbaijan and other illegal acts by the subversive group of the Armed Forces of Armenia in the area of the Azerbaijan-Armenia state border passing through Razdara village of Zangilan district under the appropriate articles of the Criminal Code.

    As a result of the investigation conducted by the Investigation Department of the Prosecutor General’s Office of the Republic of Azerbaijan, two military servicemen of the Republic of Armenia - Harut Yuriki Hovakimyan, Karen Ashoti Ghazarian have been implicated as suspects and taken into custody by the court ruling, said the press service of the Prosecutor General’s Office of the Republic of Azerbaijan.

