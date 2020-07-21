  • HOMEPAGE
    Armenians commit act of vandalism against Azerbaijani Embassy in Australia

    21.07.2020 [15:41]

    Baku, July 20, AZERTAC

    Armenians living in Australia committed an act of vandalism against the Embassy of Azerbaijan in this country.

    On July 18, at around 6:50 am, a group of unknown people illegally entered the territory of the administrative building of Azerbaijani Embassy and committed a provocation. It was revealed that provocative actions were committed by members of the "Armenian Youth Federation".

    Armenians entered the territory of the Embassy and placed banners on which they wrote lies and slanders.

    Chargé d'Affaires of the Azerbaijani Embassy in Australia Ramil Gurbanov noted that recently the Azerbaijani Diaspora has resolutely prevented the provocations committed by the Armenians against the foreign diplomatic missions of Azerbaijan.

    Gurbanov also added that later provocateurs shared their "brave" actions on social media and encouraged their compatriots to commit provocations against the Azerbaijani embassy.

