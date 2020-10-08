  • HOMEPAGE
    Armenia’s shelling civilians resulted in injuring two residents of Aghdam’s Boyukbayli village

    08.10.2020 [12:42]

    Baku, October 8, AZERTAC

    The military-political leadership of aggressor Armenia continues to violate the norms and principles of international law committing terrorist acts against the civilian population.

    Accordıng to the Prosecutor General's Office of Azerbaijan, on October 8, targeting settlements and demilitarized zones, as well as non-military clearly visible and distinguishable objects, including the civilian population the armed forces of the occupying country intensively fired rockets and artillery shells in Aghdam district from different directions.

    On October 8 at about 8 am, a shell falling in Alibayli village resulted in injuring residents of Boyukbayli village - Jabrayilli Sadi Babir, born in 1992, and Guliyeva Huru Talish, born in 1977, passing through the village. They were hospitalized with various wounds, and numerous civil infrastructure facilities and houses in the rural area were excessively damaged.

    Given the present combat conditions the prosecution authorities are conducting all possible investigative measures.

