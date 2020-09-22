  • HOMEPAGE
    Armored vehicle crews improve combat skills

    22.09.2020 [19:54]

    Baku, September 22, AZERTAC

    According to the combat training plan for 2020 approved by the Minister of Defense, the crews of infantry fighting vehicles (IFVs) of armored personnel carriers (APCs) and other combat vehicles are improving their combat skills.

    According to the Ministry of Defense, the military personnel consisting of the armored vehicle crews work out the standards for fire training at the training points of the combined-arms training range.

    The main purpose of training is to increase the combat readiness of military personnel, as well as to improve the skills of managing combat vehicles in marginal terrain and using them in real combat conditions.

    AZERTAG.AZ :Armored vehicle crews improve combat skills
