  • HOMEPAGE
    • / WORLD

    WORLD


    Arrest warrants issued for 60 FETO-linked suspects in Turkiye

    24.05.2022 [15:51]

    Baku, May 24, AZERTAC

    Turkish prosecutors issued arrest warrants Tuesday for 60 suspects over their alleged links to the FETO, the group behind the defeated coup of 2016, according to Anadolu Agency.

    The Chief Public Prosecutor's office in Izmir issued warrants for 37 soldiers, including 29 on-duty personnel, as well as 23 military school students who were dismissed after the coup attempt.

    Turkish police and gendarmerie teams launched a simultaneous operation in 26 provinces to arrest and detain 60 suspects.

    The Turkish government accuses FETO of being behind a long-running campaign to overthrow the state through the infiltration of Turkish institutions, particularly the military, police and judiciary.

    AZERTAG.AZ :Arrest warrants issued for 60 FETO-linked suspects in Turkiye
    © Content from this site must be hyperlinked when used.
    Report a mistake by marking it and pressing ctrl + enter

    FEEDBACK

    Fields with * are required.

    Please enter the letters as they are shown in the image above.
    Letters are not case-sensitive.
    Other news in this section
    24.05.2022 [12:13]
    WHO raises alarm as monkeypox spreads
    23.05.2022 [15:34]
    Moderato quake shakes southeast Iran
    23.05.2022 [13:08]
    UNHCR: Record 100 million people forcibly displaced worldwide
    23.05.2022 [11:03]
    Belgium introduces 21-day quarantine for monkeypox patients
    Arrest warrants issued for 60 FETO-linked suspects in Turkiye