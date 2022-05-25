  • HOMEPAGE
    Arsenal extend Egyptian midfielder Elneny's contract

    25.05.2022 [17:31]

    Baku, May 25, AZERTAC

    Arsenal's Egyptian midfielder Mohamed Elneny has renewed his contract with the English Premier League club, according to Anadolu Agency.

    In a statement on Tuesday, Arsenal said that Elneny signed a new deal to stay at the Emirates Stadium but the Gunners did not disclose the details of his contract.

    The 29-year-old has been playing for Arsenal since 2016, when he left Switzerland's Basel.

    Arsenal's first Egyptian player Elneny made 147 appearances to score five goals and produce 10 assists for the club, and he was an Arsenal member when the London team won the 2017 English FA Cup.

    Elneny had a loan spell with Besiktas in the 2019-20 season.

    Separately he had 93 international appearances for Egypt.

    AZERTAG.AZ :Arsenal extend Egyptian midfielder Elneny's contract
