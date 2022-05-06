  • HOMEPAGE
    Arsenal manager Arteta extends contract until 2025

    06.05.2022 [17:38]

    Baku, May 6, AZERTAC

    Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta on Friday signed a new deal to extend his stay at the Gunners until the end of 2024-25 football season, the English Premier League club confirmed, according to Anadolu Agency.

    "I'm excited, grateful and really, really happy today," said Arteta after penning the multi-year deal with the London club.

    The 40-year-old Spanish was an Arsenal midfielder from 2011-2016 until his retirement.

    In December 2019, Arsenal hired Arteta as manager, and he has been managing the senior team since then.

    Arteta's men won the 2020 English FA Cup, and the FA Community Shield in the same year.

