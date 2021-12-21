Ashleigh Barty kicks off 100th straight week at No.1 on WTA rankings

Baku, December 21, AZERTAC

Australian tennis player Ashleigh Barty kicks off her 100th consecutive week at No. 1 on the WTA rankings, just the fifth woman to achieve the feat.

It’s Barty’s 107th overall week at the top spot. Her first seven weeks came from June 24 to August 11, 2019, then Naomi Osaka took over for four weeks from August 12 to September 8, 2019, and then Barty took it back on September 9, 2019.

Barty’s 100 weeks in a row since September 9, 2019 do not include the 20 weeks. The WTA rankings were frozen between March and August of 2020 due to COVID-19.