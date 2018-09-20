Ashura ceremonies held in Nakhchivan

Nakhchivan, September 20, AZERTAC

Ashura ceremonies have been held in the Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic.

On September 20, an Ashura ceremony was held in Juma Mosque in the city of Nakhchivan.

Chairman of the Supreme Assembly of the Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic Vasif Talibov attended the ceremony.

Verses from the Quran were recited at the event.