Asian Conference on Disaster Reduction 2017 held in Baku

Baku, October 2, AZERTAC

The Asian Conference on Disaster Reduction – 2017 has been held in Baku co-organized by Azerbaijan`s Ministry of Emergency Situations, Asian Disaster Reduction Center and Japan’s Cabinet of Ministers.

Addressing the two-day conference, chairman of the Asian Disaster Reduction Center Masanori Hamada expressed his gratitude to the Ministry of Emergency Situations for organizing the event and hospitality shown in Baku.

Touching upon the natural disasters that have hit Asia in recent years, Hamada stressed the necessity of outlining an action plan of the Asian Disaster Reduction Center for the next 20 years.

Minister of Emergency Situations Kamaladdin Heydarov thanked the center and the Japanese Cabinet of Ministers for their support in organizing the conference.

Heydarov mentioned that Azerbaijan joined the Asian Disaster Reduction Center’s 2015-2035 program along with 180 countries. “We need to coordinate our activities in order to effectively manage disaster risks. Therefore, given all of these factors, as a Ministry of Emergency Situations we are ready to join all the initiatives aiming to effectively struggle natural and man-made disasters,” Heydarov said.

Japanese Deputy Prime Minister Mamore Maecava said that appropriate strategies should be developed to reduce disaster risks. He said Japan has an appropriate plan of action aimed at reducing the disaster risks.

Head of the Pacific Office of the United Nations Office for Disaster Risk Reduction Timothy Wilcox stressed the importance of joint activities and cooperation on this front.

Department head at Azerbaijan’s Ministry of Emergency Situations Jalil Guliyev presented a special report on "Disaster Response and Risks Reduction Policy in Azerbaijan in 10 Years".