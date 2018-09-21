    • / POLITICS

    Asphalt-Concrete Plant Complex commissioned in Nakhchivan

    21.09.2018 [19:55]

    Nakhchivan, September 21, AZERTAC

    Asphalt-Concrete Plant Complex has today been inaugurated in Nakhchivan.

    Chairman of the Supreme Assembly of the Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic Vasif Talibov attended the opening ceremony.

    The chairman of the Supreme Assembly thanked representatives of Turkish “Tekno Asfalt” and "Aymak" companies for their contribution to the construction of the complex.

    Vasif Talibov launched the plant.

