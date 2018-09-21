Asphalt-Concrete Plant Complex commissioned in Nakhchivan
AzerTAg.az
21.09.2018 [19:55]
Nakhchivan, September 21, AZERTAC
Asphalt-Concrete Plant Complex has today been inaugurated in Nakhchivan.
Chairman of the Supreme Assembly of the Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic Vasif Talibov attended the opening ceremony.
The chairman of the Supreme Assembly thanked representatives of Turkish “Tekno Asfalt” and "Aymak" companies for their contribution to the construction of the complex.
Vasif Talibov launched the plant.
© Content from this site must be hyperlinked when used.
Report a mistake by marking it and pressing ctrl + enter
Other news in this section
21.09.2018 [19:46]
21.09.2018 [19:30]
21.09.2018 [12:31]
MULTIMEDIA
21.09.2018 [18:29]
21.09.2018 [11:05]
21.09.2018 [21:29]
21.09.2018 [19:55]
21.09.2018 [19:46]
21.09.2018 [21:14]
21.09.2018 [19:30]
21.09.2018 [16:45]
21.09.2018 [14:23]
21.09.2018 [16:03]
17.09.2018 [21:12]
14.09.2018 [12:20]
21.09.2018 [16:09]
20.09.2018 [16:10]
20.09.2018 [11:02]
19.09.2018 [21:36]
17.09.2018 [16:16]
03.09.2018 [20:49]
21.08.2018 [19:54]
08.08.2018 [14:48]
11.09.2018 [11:21]
29.08.2018 [21:20]
14.08.2018 [21:00]
20.06.2018 [17:28]
15.09.2018 [19:34]
14.08.2018 [17:40]
06.06.2018 [15:45]
05.06.2018 [19:33]
20.09.2018 [18:57]
17.09.2018 [17:57]
14.09.2018 [20:20]
14.09.2018 [10:33]
Text contains orthographic mistake
Enter your note