Asphalt pavement – best option for road construction

When you think of a long stretch of road, you probably imagine a black thoroughfare fading into the distance.

A vast majority of roads around the globe are made of asphalt. Yet what makes asphalt a popular option for the roads construction?

Asphalt, black or brown petroleum-like material that has a consistency varying from viscous liquid to glassy solid.

It is a ubiquitous material for road construction, and that’s because it is usually the most economical option.

Not only is asphalt generally cheaper than concrete, a structural material consisting of a hard, chemically inert particulate substance (usually sand of gravel) that is bonded together by cement and water, but asphalt roadways can be finished and opened for traffic more quickly than roads paved with other materials.

Although asphalt is relatively soft and deteriorates more quickly than concrete, its maintenance and repair is easier and less costly than upkeep of concrete pavement.

Asphalt (like concrete) is recyclable and can be reused as road pavement.

Moreover, it is quieter to drive on than concrete, which is noticeable when an asphalt highway gives way to a concrete overpass.

Moreover, asphalt provides better traction, and its heat-absorbing blackness helps snow and ice to melt on it and rainwater to evaporate from it more quickly, which means that asphalt offers safety perks as well as economic advantages.