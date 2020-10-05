Baku, October 5, AZERTAC “Armenia resorts to provocations to hide its failures. Armenia aims to aggravate the situation even further by using long-range missiles,” said Assistant to the Azerbaijani President, Head of Foreign Policy Affairs Department of the Presidential Administration Hikmat Hajiyev. He said that the trajectory of the missiles needs to be researched. “This is a clear indicator of Armenia’s despair and impotence,” he added.

AZERTAG.AZ : Assistant to Azerbaijani President: Armenia resorts to provocations to hide its failures

© Content from this site must be hyperlinked when used.

Report a mistake by marking it and pressing ctrl + enter