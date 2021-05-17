Assistant to Azerbaijani President meets with NATO Deputy Secretary General in Brussels

Baku, May 17, AZERTAC Assistant to the Azerbaijani President-Head of Foreign Policy Affairs Department of the Presidential Administration Hikmat Hajiyev has met with NATO Deputy Secretary General Mircea Geoana at NATO headquarters, according to the organization’s website.

