Assistant to President: The presence of Armenian armed forces in Azerbaijani occupied territories is a threat to entire region 

Baku, October 4, AZERTAC

The presence of the Armenian armed forces in the occupied territories of Azerbaijan is a threat to the entire region, said Assistant to the President of Azerbaijan, Head of the Department of Foreign Policy Affairs of the Presidential Administration Hikmat Hajiyev.

“The Azerbaijani armed forces are neutralizing the enemy's legitimate military facilities with precise strikes. The enemy will continue to receive an adequate response,” he mentioned.

The Presidential assistant said that missiles were fired at Azerbaijan from the areas near Vardenis and Gorus. “The presence of the Armenian armed forces in the occupied territories of Azerbaijan is a threat to the entire region. Armenia's current leadership is also a threat to the region. Residents of Ganja, Tartar and other cities are not intimidated by these attacks.”

“The enemy’s artillery points near Khankendi have been destroyed. The Armenian armed forces must be withdrawn from the occupied territories of Azerbaijan in accordance with the UN Security Council resolutions,” Hikmat Hajiyev added.