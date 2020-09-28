Assistant to President of Azerbaijan highlights Armenia’s provocations on Al Jazeera TV channel VIDEO

Baku, September 28, AZERTAC

The Al Jazeera International TV channel has interviewed Assistant to the President of Azerbaijan, Head of the Department of Foreign Policy Affairs of the Presidential Administration Hikmat Hajiyev has been interviewed by The Al Jazeera International TV channel on Armenia’s latest provocations against Azerbaijan.

“For 30 years we have been suffering from Armenia’s military occupation and our civilians are becoming target of Armenian armed forces and we have one million ethnically cleansed Azerbaijanis from the occupied territories of Azerbaijan. And therefore, Azerbaijani armed forces are taking these counter actions and counter attacks to first repel Armenia’s provocations and further acts of aggression against Azerbaijan and enforce Armenia to peace,” Hajiyev said.

“Our peaceful negotiations process is also failing because of the deliberate and destructive attitude of Armenia. Currently we don’t have a real negotiation that is mediated by the OSCE Minsk Group co-chairs. And therefore, here first is to ensure the security and safety of Azerbaijani civilians who are living in close proximity to the line of contact area. In the meantime, to ensure the liberation of Azerbaijan’s occupied lands from the Armenian occupation at last more than 30 years,” he mentioned.

“So therefore, the UN Security Council resolutions demand immediate, unconditional and full withdrawal of the Armenian troops from the occupied territories of Azerbaijan. Armenia continues to attack our civilians. The Azerbaijani refugees and IDPs have a right to return back to their sovereign lands. Because of the Armenian occupation they cannot return back,” the Presidential Assistant emphasized.