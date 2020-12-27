At least 10 killed in avalanches amid heavy snow north of Tehran
AzerTAg.az
27.12.2020 [20:38]
Baku, December 27, AZERTAC
At least 10 people have been killed in a series of avalanches amid heavy snow in the mountains north of Iran's capital Tehran.
The Iranian Red Crescent confirmed on Sunday that the bodies of 10 climbers had been found in the heights of the Elburz Mountains north of Tehran in the past four days. It cannot be ruled out that there are more bodies under the snow.
The Red Crescent will continue its rescue work on Sunday, the Isna news agency reported.
© Content from this site must be hyperlinked when used.
Report a mistake by marking it and pressing ctrl + enter
Other news in this section
27.12.2020 [20:42]
26.12.2020 [17:15]
26.12.2020 [14:43]
26.12.2020 [12:04]
MULTIMEDIA
26.12.2020 [22:16]
26.12.2020 [15:08]
26.12.2020 [14:07]
04.11.2020
27.12.2020 [20:47]
27.12.2020 [14:18]
27.12.2020 [13:18]
26.12.2020 [16:50]
25.12.2020 [19:08]
25.12.2020 [15:53]
25.12.2020 [15:23]
25.12.2020 [18:05]
25.12.2020 [17:12]
24.12.2020 [18:36]
27.12.2020 [12:01]
22.12.2020 [10:15]
22.12.2020 [09:36]
27.11.2020 [09:15]
26.09.2020 [16:34]
23.09.2020 [11:44]
25.12.2020 [20:15]
25.12.2020 [18:17]
23.12.2020 [17:27]
22.12.2020 [19:27]
14.12.2020 [17:17]
10.12.2020 [19:35]
07.12.2020 [22:22]
25.12.2020 [15:30]
22.12.2020 [16:25]
18.12.2020 [08:44]
Text contains orthographic mistake
Enter your note