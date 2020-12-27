  • HOMEPAGE
    At least 10 killed in avalanches amid heavy snow north of Tehran

    27.12.2020 [20:38]

    Baku, December 27, AZERTAC

    At least 10 people have been killed in a series of avalanches amid heavy snow in the mountains north of Iran's capital Tehran.

    The Iranian Red Crescent confirmed on Sunday that the bodies of 10 climbers had been found in the heights of the Elburz Mountains north of Tehran in the past four days. It cannot be ruled out that there are more bodies under the snow.

    The Red Crescent will continue its rescue work on Sunday, the Isna news agency reported.

    AZERTAG.AZ :At least 10 killed in avalanches amid heavy snow north of Tehran
